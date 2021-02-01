Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.09.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a current ratio of 162.41 and a quick ratio of 92.56. The company has a market cap of C$44.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.58 and a 1 year high of C$26.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.58.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1326258 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

