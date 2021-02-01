Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.15.

Shares of GWO opened at C$29.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 21.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.88 and a 52-week high of C$35.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.1020675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) news, Director James Mahase Singh acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$528,345. Also, Director Arshil Jamal acquired 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$627,338.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$627,338.25.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

