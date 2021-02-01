Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.84.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.23 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$12.45.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2601767 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

