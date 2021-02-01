Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Given New C$505.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$500.00 to C$505.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$445.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$461.64.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$429.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$445.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$412.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The stock has a market cap of C$57.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$482.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.