Raymond James Boosts Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$6.50

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

CIA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. Champion Iron Limited has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

