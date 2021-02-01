Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.76.

Shares of ENB opened at C$42.96 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of C$33.06 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The firm has a market cap of C$87.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6644282 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.00%.

In other news, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,613,036. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total transaction of C$217,160.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,729,104.16. Insiders have sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 over the last ninety days.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

