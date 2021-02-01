Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGRY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

