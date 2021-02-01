Independent Research Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €73.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.83 ($86.86).

BMW stock opened at €70.01 ($82.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

