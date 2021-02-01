Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE):

1/27/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $65.00.

1/26/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have underperformed the industry in the past six months. While the company continued with its earnings beat streak in third-quarter 2020, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter in row. COVID-19 crisis and related government mandates to cancel, postpone or relocate live events since mid-March have hurt the company’s business. Management also cautioned about incremental expenses and soft OIBDA performance in the final quarter. Nonetheless, the company has been undertaking steps to address pandemic-related challenges. WWE’s focus on original content, driving subscriber count, raising content rights fees and monetization of video content bode well. Markedly, both top and bottom-line grew year over year. We note that both Media and Consumer Products divisions recorded higher revenues.”

1/19/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

WWE stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

