Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 71,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.