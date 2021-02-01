Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Increased by Analyst

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of FHI opened at $27.00 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $230,492.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.