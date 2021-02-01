Piper Sandler Comments on Altria Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Altria Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.