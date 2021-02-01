Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. Investar has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $171.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Investar by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Investar by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Investar by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Investar by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Investar by 442.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

