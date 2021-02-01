Varonis Systems (VRNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Varonis Systems to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $176.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $189.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.97.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares in the company, valued at $27,902,346.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $2,679,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.65.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

