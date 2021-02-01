PerkinElmer (PKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PKI stock opened at $147.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.26 and its 200 day moving average is $129.27.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.