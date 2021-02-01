Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ECHO opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.59 million, a P/E ratio of 109.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36.
In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $958,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
