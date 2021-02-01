Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ECHO opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.59 million, a P/E ratio of 109.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $958,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

