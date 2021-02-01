Wedbush Weighs in on Mastercard Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $316.29 on Monday. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.87 and its 200 day moving average is $331.89. The firm has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total transaction of $29,406,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,576,029,263.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,148 shares of company stock valued at $183,385,876. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after purchasing an additional 321,980 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

