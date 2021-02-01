Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.18-0.20 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.18-$0.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.57 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,297.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

