Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.25.

SYBT opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after buying an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 21,826.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 369,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 71,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

