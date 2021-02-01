Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Premier Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%.

PFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at $184,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

