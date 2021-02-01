Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Southside Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southside Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

SBSI stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.