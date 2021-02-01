Contrasting NiSource (NYSE:NI) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

NiSource (NYSE:NI) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NiSource and Alliant Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NiSource 0 3 6 0 2.67 Alliant Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

NiSource presently has a consensus target price of $26.22, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Alliant Energy has a consensus target price of $57.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.81%. Given Alliant Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than NiSource.

Dividends

NiSource pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. NiSource pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NiSource is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NiSource and Alliant Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiSource $5.21 billion 1.63 $383.10 million $1.32 16.78 Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.33 $567.40 million $2.31 21.06

Alliant Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NiSource. NiSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NiSource has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of NiSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NiSource shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NiSource and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiSource -4.96% 11.63% 2.48% Alliant Energy 19.33% 12.01% 3.86%

Summary

Alliant Energy beats NiSource on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company owns and operates two coal-fired electric generating stations with a capacity of 2,080 megawatts (MW); combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 571 MW; three gas-fired generating units with a capacity of 186 MW; and two hydroelectric generating plants with a capacity of 10 MW. It serves approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, and Massachusetts; and 476,000 electricity customers in the northern part of Indiana. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

