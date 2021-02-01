Orexigen Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OREXQ) vs. Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Head-To-Head Survey

Orexigen Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OREXQ) and Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orexigen Therapeutics and Acasti Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orexigen Therapeutics $33.71 million 0.00 -$24.52 million N/A N/A Acasti Pharma N/A N/A -$25.51 million ($0.23) -2.84

Orexigen Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Acasti Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Orexigen Therapeutics and Acasti Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orexigen Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Acasti Pharma N/A -342.52% -112.03%

Risk & Volatility

Orexigen Therapeutics has a beta of 4.98, meaning that its share price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acasti Pharma has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Orexigen Therapeutics and Acasti Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orexigen Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Acasti Pharma 0 3 2 0 2.40

Acasti Pharma has a consensus target price of $2.81, suggesting a potential upside of 330.65%. Given Acasti Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than Orexigen Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Acasti Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Orexigen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orexigen Therapeutics beats Acasti Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orexigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States, Europe, and South Korea. It offers Contrave for the treatment of obesity. The company also offers Contrave under the Mysimba brand name. Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California. On March 12, 2018, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

