Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce sales of $7.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. Arvinas posted sales of $4.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $26.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 million to $30.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.12 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $30.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $75.44 on Monday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 47.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

