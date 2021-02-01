Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,433,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after buying an additional 445,944 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 247,843 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 659,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 625,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.