Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 678,900 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a market cap of $83.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

