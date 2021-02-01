Short Interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Drops By 43.3%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 365,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 720,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $44.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

