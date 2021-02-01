Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,900 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 445,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $12.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.72. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

