Short Interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Grows By 51.2%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 80,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 383,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.