JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €240.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €249.64 ($293.70).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

