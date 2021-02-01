Nord/LB Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) a €59.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LXS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.21 ($70.84).

ETR LXS opened at €62.16 ($73.13) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.28. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12 month high of €66.70 ($78.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

