Warburg Research Analysts Give INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) a €39.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of INH stock opened at €33.40 ($39.29) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.99. INDUS Holding AG has a twelve month low of €20.75 ($24.41) and a twelve month high of €39.70 ($46.71). The company has a market capitalization of $816.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.72.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

