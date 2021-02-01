Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €50.50 ($59.41) target price on ZEAL Network and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a fifty-two week low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is €20.00 and its 200-day moving average is €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

