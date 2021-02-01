Independent Research Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) a €47.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.54 ($52.40).

ETR:SHL opened at €46.28 ($54.45) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.12. Siemens Healthineers AG has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a twelve month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

