Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EOG. Barclays lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of EOG opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after buying an additional 1,786,478 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $61,894,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $37,863,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 829.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,907,000 after buying an additional 990,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,613,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.