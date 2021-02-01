Wedbush Comments on Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $793.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $751.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.41. Tesla has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $752.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,593.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

