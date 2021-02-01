Analysts Offer Predictions for Valley National Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of VLY opened at $10.21 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.