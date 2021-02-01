South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for South State in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $69.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.08. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 144.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 548.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 273.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,020,601.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

