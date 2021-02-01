Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIMO opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIMO. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

