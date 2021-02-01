Atmos Energy (ATO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ATO opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

