Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) alerts:

PIF stock opened at C$20.94 on Monday. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.59 and a 1 year high of C$23.60. The company has a market cap of C$328.88 million and a P/E ratio of 17.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$22.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.02 million.

About Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.