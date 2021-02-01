Capital One Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

LPI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:LPI opened at $23.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $3,638,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 193,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $2,103,741.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock worth $29,666,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.