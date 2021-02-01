Capital One Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Penn Virginia in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PVAC. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

PVAC opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $152.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 11.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 10.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

