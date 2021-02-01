Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Ipsen alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IPSEY. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ipsen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.19.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ipsen (IPSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.