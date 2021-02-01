Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Cut to Hold at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors cut shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lowered Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. Analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 906,116 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 524,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

