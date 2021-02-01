Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.91.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $82.34.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,799. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

