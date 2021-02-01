Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

APLIF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 million and a PE ratio of -6.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.74, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Appili Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.