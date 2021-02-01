China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) vs. AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Head-To-Head Review

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Life Insurance and AIA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

China Life Insurance has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Life Insurance and AIA Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Life Insurance $105.55 billion 0.57 $8.43 billion $1.48 7.19 AIA Group $47.24 billion 3.08 $6.65 billion N/A N/A

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than AIA Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Life Insurance and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Life Insurance 5.94% 11.22% 1.20% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. China Life Insurance pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of China Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Life Insurance beats AIA Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products. It is also involved in the third-party asset management, annuity funds, fund management, investment management, pension security, occupational pension, and reinsurance businesses. China Life Insurance Company Limited sells its products through agents, direct sales representatives, and dedicated and non-dedicated agencies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

