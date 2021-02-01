Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) Insider Stuart Last Buys 2,071 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) insider Stuart Last bought 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £5,985.19 ($7,819.69).

BOOM opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 244.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.55. The company has a market cap of £47.02 million and a PE ratio of -6.54.

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

