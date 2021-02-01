Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Hold

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Danske downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

